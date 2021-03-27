TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,821,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,034,977 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.68% of TC Energy worth $643,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRP. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 281.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,868 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 8,758 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 22.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 693,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,125,000 after acquiring an additional 128,184 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 51.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in TC Energy by 87.7% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 23,886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 11,158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy stock opened at $47.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The firm has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.50.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 34.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.6852 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.41%.

Several analysts have commented on TRP shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on TC Energy in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of TC Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on TC Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.72.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

