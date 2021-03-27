TE-FOOD Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $231,727.00 (TONE)

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. In the last week, TE-FOOD has traded 25.9% higher against the dollar. One TE-FOOD coin can currently be bought for $0.0680 or 0.00000121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TE-FOOD has a market capitalization of $38.63 million and $231,727.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About TE-FOOD

TE-FOOD is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,973,686 coins. The official website for TE-FOOD is www.te-food.com . The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD . TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

TE-FOOD Coin Trading

