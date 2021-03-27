TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Purchased by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 152.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,262 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 57,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 20,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTI stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. TechnipFMC plc has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $13.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.54.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th.

FTI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oddo Bhf upgraded TechnipFMC from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.21 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. TechnipFMC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.05.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

