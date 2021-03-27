TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) Short Interest Update

TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.0% from the February 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TPCS opened at $1.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TechPrecision has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.30. The company has a market cap of $35.99 million, a PE ratio of -122.00 and a beta of 0.57.

TechPrecision Company Profile

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, large-scale fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems primarily in the United States. It offers custom components for ships and submarines, aerospace equipment, nuclear power plants, and large scale medical systems.

