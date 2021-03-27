TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) Short Interest Update

TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.0% from the February 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TPCS opened at $1.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TechPrecision has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.30. The company has a market cap of $35.99 million, a PE ratio of -122.00 and a beta of 0.57.
TechPrecision Company Profile
