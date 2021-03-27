Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Short Interest Update

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decrease of 82.8% from the February 28th total of 145,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 23.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 30,594 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 22.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 21,183 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 25.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 380,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 75,984 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 1.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 71,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 4.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,111,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,153,000 after acquiring an additional 120,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HQH traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.92. 181,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,501. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.69. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $26.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.53%. This is a boost from Tekla Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

About Tekla Healthcare Investors

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

