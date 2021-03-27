Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 1,566.7% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of TIAIY stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.63. 585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,542. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.29. Telecom Italia has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $5.94.

Telecom Italia Company Profile

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

