Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 1,566.7% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of TIAIY stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.63. 585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,542. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.29. Telecom Italia has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $5.94.
Telecom Italia Company Profile
