Telecom Plus (LON:TEP) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,234.16

Telecom Plus PLC (LON:TEP) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,234.16 ($16.12) and traded as high as GBX 1,314 ($17.17). Telecom Plus shares last traded at GBX 1,270 ($16.59), with a volume of 102,713 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,234.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,343.25. The company has a market cap of £1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.51.

About Telecom Plus (LON:TEP)

Telecom Plus PLC provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Customer Acquisition and Customer Management. The Customer Acquisition segment sells a range of equipment, including mobile phone handsets and wireless Internet routers to customers. The Customer Management segment supplies fixed telephony, mobile telephony, gas, electricity, Internet, home insurance, and boiler installation services to residential and small business customers.

