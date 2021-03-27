Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) Short Interest Update

Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a growth of 280.2% from the February 28th total of 494,500 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Teligent stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. Teligent has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $6.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.79.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 30th. The company reported ($2.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $14.34 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Teligent stock. Silverback Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Teligent at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.15% of the company’s stock.

About Teligent

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

