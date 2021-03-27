Tellor Trading Up 51.9% Over Last Week (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 23% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Tellor coin can currently be purchased for $75.99 or 0.00135078 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Tellor has traded up 51.9% against the dollar. Tellor has a total market cap of $94.76 million and $170.34 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tellor alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00021221 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00048131 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $347.42 or 0.00617605 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00065290 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00023000 BTC.

Tellor Profile

Tellor is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,325,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,247,035 coins. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor . The official website for Tellor is tellor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tellor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tellor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.