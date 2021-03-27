Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.56.
TELL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.
In other Tellurian news, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 2,624,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $6,823,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,276,403 shares of company stock valued at $11,393,353. 42.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of TELL opened at $2.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.62. Tellurian has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $4.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.77.
Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.87 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 623.45% and a negative return on equity of 123.99%. Analysts predict that Tellurian will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Tellurian Company Profile
Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.
