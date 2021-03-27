Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.56.

TELL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Tellurian alerts:

In other Tellurian news, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 2,624,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $6,823,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,276,403 shares of company stock valued at $11,393,353. 42.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tellurian by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,621,539 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,440 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Tellurian in the fourth quarter worth about $4,471,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tellurian by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,046,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 19,009 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Tellurian by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,825,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tellurian by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,194,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 38,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TELL opened at $2.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.62. Tellurian has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $4.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.77.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.87 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 623.45% and a negative return on equity of 123.99%. Analysts predict that Tellurian will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.