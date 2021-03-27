Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Bought by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 146.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,255 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 640.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TPX opened at $37.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $40.08.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.37 million. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 106.94% and a net margin of 7.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.00%.

TPX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.30.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $1,181,550.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,020,170.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $1,475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 943,166 shares in the company, valued at $27,823,397. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,448 shares of company stock worth $9,349,352 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

