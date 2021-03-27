TENA Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges (TENA)

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded up 12.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. TENA has a total market capitalization of $368,436.97 and approximately $80.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TENA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000220 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, TENA has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TENA alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00021221 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00048131 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.42 or 0.00617605 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00065290 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00023000 BTC.

TENA Token Profile

TENA (TENA) is a token. TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,974,535 tokens. TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TENA is medium.com/tenaprotocol . The official website for TENA is tenaprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TENA is a blockchain-based payment protocol. Customers register a credit card and make QR code payments, the same way they would have on other mobile payment apps. In addition to credit, debit and cryptocurrency payments are supported as well. Customers and merchants alike are rewarded with TENA tokens for using mobile payment apps under the TENA Protocol. “

TENA Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TENA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TENA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.