Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 81.8% from the February 28th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE TVE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.16. 5,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,272. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $27.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1385 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

There is no company description available for Tennessee Valley Authority.

