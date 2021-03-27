TENT Reaches Market Cap of $3.70 Million (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 27th. One TENT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TENT has traded down 23.5% against the dollar. TENT has a market capitalization of $3.70 million and approximately $379,539.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00058211 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.20 or 0.00230148 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.87 or 0.00880626 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00050104 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00075128 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00031090 BTC.

About TENT

TENT’s total supply is 33,870,100 coins and its circulating supply is 33,793,008 coins. The official website for TENT is tent.app

Buying and Selling TENT

