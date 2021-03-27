TenUp (TUP) 24-Hour Volume Hits $47.00

TenUp (CURRENCY:TUP) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. TenUp has a market cap of $323,400.11 and approximately $47.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TenUp has traded down 54.6% against the US dollar. One TenUp coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TenUp alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00041409 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001609 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003564 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 73.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000061 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000328 BTC.

TenUp Profile

TenUp (CRYPTO:TUP) is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 69,416,451 coins and its circulating supply is 14,871,437 coins. The official website for TenUp is www.tenup.io

Buying and Selling TenUp

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenUp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenUp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TenUp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TenUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenUp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.