Terra (LUNA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $249.20 Million

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Terra coin can currently be bought for approximately $18.94 or 0.00033749 BTC on exchanges. Terra has a market cap of $7.50 billion and approximately $249.20 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Terra has traded down 11.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra Coin Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 955,125,659 coins and its circulating supply is 395,961,071 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money . The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Terra Coin Trading

