TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) Short Interest Update

TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 89.4% from the February 28th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,918,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
TGI Solar Power Group stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. TGI Solar Power Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.01.
TGI Solar Power Group Company Profile
Featured Story: Blockchain
Receive News & Ratings for TGI Solar Power Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TGI Solar Power Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.