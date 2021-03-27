The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,662 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,155 shares during the quarter. The Boeing comprises about 2.0% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $17,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in The Boeing by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in The Boeing by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. grew its holdings in The Boeing by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA traded down $2.32 on Friday, hitting $244.87. The company had a trading volume of 17,157,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,750,053. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.89 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.33) EPS. The Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

