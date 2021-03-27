The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 1,600.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 742,775 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,192 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 11.08% of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund worth $17,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.30. The stock had a trading volume of 8,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,465. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.94. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09.

About The Central and Eastern Europe Fund

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

