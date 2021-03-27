The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) Short Interest Down 87.1% in March

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 87.1% from the February 28th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHN. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The China Fund by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,355,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,707,000 after buying an additional 147,725 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in The China Fund by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,162,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,215,000 after acquiring an additional 20,992 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in The China Fund by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 72,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The China Fund by 4.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital increased its stake in The China Fund by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 127,104 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period.

Get The China Fund alerts:

Shares of CHN traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.32. 15,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,841. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.84 and its 200 day moving average is $29.44. The China Fund has a 1-year low of $17.93 and a 1-year high of $34.99.

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for The China Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The China Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.