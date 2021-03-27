The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by London & Capital Asset Management Ltd

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 394,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,391 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up about 2.4% of London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $21,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. United Bank boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 67,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 13,865 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 171,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,481,000 after acquiring an additional 7,371 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.3% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 21,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 79,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 682,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,711,000 after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on KO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Guggenheim lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

Shares of KO traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,126,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,037,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.86. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

