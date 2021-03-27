The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,238,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,816 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 2.74% of The E.W. Scripps worth $34,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in The E.W. Scripps by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in The E.W. Scripps by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The E.W. Scripps by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 16,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in The E.W. Scripps during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in The E.W. Scripps by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Get The E.W. Scripps alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The E.W. Scripps presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

In other news, EVP William Appleton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Symson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 179,799 shares of company stock worth $3,993,522 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SSP opened at $19.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.38 and a beta of 1.94. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $24.78.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.23 million. The E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The E.W. Scripps Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

Recommended Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.