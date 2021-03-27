The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stake Lowered by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total transaction of $564,380,000.00. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total transaction of $6,533,569.24. Insiders have sold 2,114,149 shares of company stock worth $597,578,500 over the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EL. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.00.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $292.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.16 and a 1-year high of $298.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $286.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.70.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

