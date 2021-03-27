The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) to Issue $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Friday, April 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th.

The First Bancorp has decreased its dividend by 3.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years.

Get The First Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ FNLC opened at $29.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.70. The company has a market capitalization of $323.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.60. The First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The First Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 28.20%. The business had revenue of $20.17 million during the quarter.

The First Bancorp Company Profile

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for The First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.