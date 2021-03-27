The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, an increase of 732.0% from the February 28th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 15,450 shares during the last quarter. 17.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GCV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.01. 72,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,902. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $6.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average of $5.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th.

About The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

