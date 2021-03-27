The Gym Group plc (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Gym Group plc (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 24.0 days.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Gym Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GYYMF traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.45. The Gym Group has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $3.67.

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 175 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

