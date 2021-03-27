The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Short Interest Up 513.9% in March

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,300 shares, an increase of 513.9% from the February 28th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 456,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Hong Kong and China Gas stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) by 294.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,658 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Hong Kong and China Gas were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS:HOKCY opened at $1.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.47. The Hong Kong and China Gas has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

