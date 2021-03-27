The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.60.

JYNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of The Joint from $33.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet raised shares of The Joint from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of The Joint from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of The Joint from $26.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

In other news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 8,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total transaction of $398,764.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,401.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 26,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $1,191,470.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,975.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,611 shares of company stock worth $4,694,784 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Joint in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in The Joint by 399.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in The Joint by 5.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Joint by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 973,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,931,000 after buying an additional 56,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of The Joint by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 218,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 82,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JYNT opened at $45.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Joint has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.92 million, a P/E ratio of 169.19 and a beta of 1.27.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.58. The Joint had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 51.77%. Equities research analysts predict that The Joint will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

