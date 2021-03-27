The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,869 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of Commerce Bancshares worth $8,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.60.

Shares of CBSH opened at $78.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.74. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.77 and a 12-month high of $83.06.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $344.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.85 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 30.79%.

In related news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 10,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total transaction of $719,666.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,050,498.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 26,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $2,007,743.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 861,000 shares in the company, valued at $65,065,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,282 shares of company stock worth $8,172,628. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

