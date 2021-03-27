The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $9.50 Million Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 20,747 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of BorgWarner worth $9,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 1.3% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 458,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 255,714 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,633 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at about $17,380,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 269.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 115,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 84,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,206,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,630,000 after purchasing an additional 103,244 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

In other news, VP Volker Weng sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $151,681.14. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BWA opened at $45.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.15 and a 12-month high of $50.60.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BWA shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.38.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Featured Article: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.