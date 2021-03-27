The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stock Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,069 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.12% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $9,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RS. FMR LLC boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after purchasing an additional 162,118 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth $1,098,000. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 6,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 315.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 36,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 27,834 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $155.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 5.04. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $78.22 and a 1 year high of $155.72.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 26.60%.

In related news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $1,088,374.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,751.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $1,712,379.44. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 109,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,824,907.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.67.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.