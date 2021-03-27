The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 15,069 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,069 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of SEI Investments worth $8,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 259.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $61.33 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $43.26 and a 52-week high of $62.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.26 and a 200-day moving average of $55.71.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $443.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.34 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SEIC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.50 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. SEI Investments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.90.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $289,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,369,874.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 54,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $3,145,302.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,356,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,552,141.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,994 shares of company stock valued at $6,373,795 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

