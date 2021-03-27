The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 28,629 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,560 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,629 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.12% of AECOM worth $9,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Starboard Value LP increased its position in shares of AECOM by 29.4% in the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 7,731,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,730 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of AECOM by 1,301.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,171,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,309 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,912,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of AECOM by 89.4% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 463,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,386,000 after purchasing an additional 218,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP increased its position in shares of AECOM by 52.2% in the third quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 353,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,790,000 after purchasing an additional 121,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACM. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on AECOM from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

Shares of ACM opened at $64.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. AECOM has a 1 year low of $25.81 and a 1 year high of $64.71.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.