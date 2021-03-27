The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 3,562 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,508 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,562 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of Watsco worth $8,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,162,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 133,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,136,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 180,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,832,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $259.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61 and a beta of 0.79. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.83 and a 52 week high of $265.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.60.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $1.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.23%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WSO. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.80.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

