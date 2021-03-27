The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) Short Interest Update

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 820.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in The New Ireland Fund by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 165,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 40,256 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in The New Ireland Fund by 780.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 161,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,561,000 after purchasing an additional 142,841 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in The New Ireland Fund by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in The New Ireland Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IRL traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,892. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.79. The New Ireland Fund has a 52 week low of $5.92 and a 52 week high of $11.53.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Bank of Ireland Asset Management (U.S.) Limited. It is managed by Kleinwort Benson Investors International Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Ireland. It seeks to invest in growth stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

