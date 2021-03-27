The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $146.06.

PNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,264 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNC stock opened at $179.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.73. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $84.02 and a fifty-two week high of $184.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

