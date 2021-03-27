The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,189,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,289 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.24% of The Simply Good Foods worth $37,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,392,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,311,416 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 0.9% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,481,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,810,000 after acquiring an additional 40,650 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 180.8% during the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,825,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 839,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,334,000 after acquiring an additional 445,366 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $18,165,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SMPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.77.

NASDAQ SMPL opened at $30.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 48.73 and a beta of 0.98. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $35.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.91.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $231.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.65 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

