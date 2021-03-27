The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,083,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of The Southern worth $66,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. High Falls Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 149,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,935 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 257,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,800,000 after purchasing an additional 127,810 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $152,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,033,747. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $454,000 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Scotiabank raised shares of The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Southern from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Shares of The Southern stock opened at $61.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

