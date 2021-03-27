The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Lowered by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,447 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up about 1.5% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $13,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,121.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,367,269 shares of company stock valued at $251,173,842 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.65.

The Walt Disney stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $185.92. The company had a trading volume of 10,196,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,112,279. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $92.10 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.17 and a 200-day moving average of $158.91. The firm has a market cap of $337.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.93, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.