The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Analysts predict that The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) will announce $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for The Western Union’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.49. The Western Union posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Western Union will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Western Union.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

WU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of WU stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.37. 4,646,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,948,612. The Western Union has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $25.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.34%.

In other news, insider Caroline Tsai sold 7,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $178,025.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,965.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Khalid Fellahi sold 16,895 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $402,776.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,613.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 321,871 shares of company stock valued at $7,691,083. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Western Union during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Western Union during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

