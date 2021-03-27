Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.50 Million

Analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) will post $17.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.25 million to $25.55 million. Theravance Biopharma posted sales of $19.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full year sales of $131.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $78.34 million to $261.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $170.64 million, with estimates ranging from $109.57 million to $296.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Theravance Biopharma.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.10.

TBPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Theravance Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.13.

In other news, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 8,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 343,679 shares in the company, valued at $6,873,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 90,026 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 40,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 17,316 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 23,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 551,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,806,000 after acquiring an additional 139,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $20.49 on Friday. Theravance Biopharma has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $31.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.45 and its 200 day moving average is $18.17.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Theravance Biopharma (TBPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.