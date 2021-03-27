THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Short Interest Up 800.0% in March

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the February 28th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of THKLY stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $17.76. The stock had a trading volume of 21,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,336. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -443.90 and a beta of 1.40. THK has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $18.42.

Get THK alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on THKLY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of THK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of THK from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of THK from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

THK CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. It offers machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws, and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, China, and Others.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for THK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.