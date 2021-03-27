Thore Cash (TCH) Market Capitalization Tops $27,009.25

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. Over the last week, Thore Cash has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar. Thore Cash has a market cap of $27,009.25 and $67,235.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thore Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.08 or 0.00330475 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003911 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000182 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000545 BTC.

About Thore Cash

Thore Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

