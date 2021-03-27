ThoreCoin (THR) Trading Down 7.2% This Week

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. One ThoreCoin token can now be bought for about $10,695.96 or 0.19494582 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. ThoreCoin has a total market cap of $927.19 million and $31,755.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ThoreCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00058407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.61 or 0.00232591 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.33 or 0.00875454 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00050433 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00074924 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00031271 BTC.

ThoreCoin Profile

ThoreCoin’s launch date was February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ThoreCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThoreCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.