Thunder Token Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $26.16 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. During the last week, Thunder Token has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar. One Thunder Token token can now be bought for about $0.0225 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $152.65 million and $26.16 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Thunder Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00009548 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.15 or 0.00429193 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001448 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 103.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Thunder Token Token Profile

Thunder Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,794,738,093 tokens. The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.