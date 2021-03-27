Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Short Interest Update

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the February 28th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Thunderbird Entertainment Group from $3.25 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

OTCMKTS THBRF traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $3.35. 6,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,060. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.06. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $3.84.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc operates as a multi-platform media production, distribution, and rights management company in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, the Republic of Ireland, China, France, and internationally. Its programs cover various genres with a focus on children's productions, scripted comedy and drama, and non-scripted content.

