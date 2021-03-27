Tierion (TNT) Price Hits $0.0063 on Top Exchanges

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. One Tierion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tierion has traded 23.3% lower against the dollar. Tierion has a market cap of $2.69 million and $99,014.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00021831 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00048106 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $342.26 or 0.00628224 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00065134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00023411 BTC.

Tierion Coin Profile

Tierion is a coin. It launched on August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tierion’s official website is tierion.com . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

Buying and Selling Tierion

