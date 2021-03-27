TIG Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 100,000 Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLACU)

TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLACU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. III Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000.

Get Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS FLACU opened at $10.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.71. Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $11.50.

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biotechnology sector. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLACU).

Receive News & Ratings for Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.