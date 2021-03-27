TIG Advisors LLC Invests $1.03 Million in NextGen Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NGACU)

TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextGen Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NGACU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $333,000.

Get NextGen Acquisition alerts:

NGACU stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. NextGen Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $15.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.17.

NextGen Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.