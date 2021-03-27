TIG Advisors LLC Invests $1.19 Million in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 132,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000. TIG Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Arko as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Arko during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,885,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Arko during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arko during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Arko during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Arko during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,007,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARKO stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.72. Arko Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $10.32.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16).

Several research firms have commented on ARKO. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Arko in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Arko in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Arko in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

